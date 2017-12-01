Football club to cheer on elderly guests

Peterhead FC is to host a special Christmas lunch for vulnerable people in the local community.

For some it’s the ‘most wonderful’ time of the year with twinkling lights and a dusting of snow, the backdrop to celebrations, feasts and happy moments.

However for others, it is the opposite.

The lights fade, the weather is ice cold, and with few friends or family, loneliness bears down and Christmas can feel like a dark time.

Festive Friends is a simple concept and was born out of an opportunity to create something special for those suffering the effects of isolation at a time of year when they need it most.

A tasty Christmas lunch will be served at Balmoor but more importantly there will also be companionship and support often so desperately needed for elderly, vulnerable people.

Nat Porter, Peterhead FC Youth and Community Officer, said: “The reality is when you don’t eat well, and spend far too much time on your own you risk your physical and mental health.”

The first Festive Friends lunch was held in 2016 where 37 participants from the local community were treated to some Christmas fare, including a performance from the Buchanhaven School Choir.

Rodger Morrison and the Board of Peterhead FC together with Team Manager and ten times Scotland international, Jim McInally, helped with the waitressing services on the day and in spite of some small spillages, the same waitresses have been recruited again for this year!

“I had an absolute ball and was treated like royalty,” said one attendee.

Nat is hoping that this year’s event to be held at the Club on Wednesday, December 20 will be will be even bigger and better.

Nat added: “I would ask anyone who knows people in this situation to please get in touch with myself at the Club to ensure they are included.

“Also if anyone wishes to support the initiative whether it be financially or with provision of food or a gift please contact myself or anyone involved at the Football Club.”

Nat can be contacted on 01779 478256 (option 3) or e.mail nat.porter@peterheadfc.co.uk.