Foodbank volunteers sought

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank has finally secured premises in Peterhead.

The foodbank will operate from the town’s Skelton Street later this year, following refurbishment of the premises.

In the meantime, there will be an information session for those interested in finding out more about the foodbank, how it operates and what being a foodbank volunteer would entail.

This will be held in Buchanhaven Community Centre from 12 noon to 2pm on Wednesday, March 14.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank manager, Jeannie Price, said: “I anticipate that demand for the service will be high, so expect that we will offer three sessions a week initially.

“But this is entirely dependent on us finding volunteers who are available to help.

“If anyone is interested in finding out more, please come along on the 14th,” she added.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank is an independent charity based in the North-east, affiliated to the Trussel Trust, which distributes emeregency food to individuals and families in need.

Working in partnership with more than 90 professionals and agencies across the health and social care spectrum, who issue vouchers on behalf of the foodbank.

The foodbank fed a total of 2,994 individuals in 2017 who would otherwise have gone hungry.