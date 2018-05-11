FM licence for Buchan Radio

The Buchan Radio team are celebrating after being awarded with a community FM licence from Ofcom.

The licence for ‘Peterhead’s feel good station’ comes following months of hard work and five years of internet broadcasting.

After a number of successful FM trials over the last few years, the team are “beyond excited” to be broadcasting on FM full time.

A station spokesperson said: “Over the next few months we will be working hard as we are given a frequency and upgrade our studios to broadcast on FM.

“We will also be holding a number of fundraising events which we hope the community will get behind.

“We are waiting to receive our frequency for broadcasting, so this will be announced to our listeners closer to the FM launch.

“We will also continue to broadcast online through our website and on most mobile phones, tablets and smart devices through the TuneIn Radio app.

“Although we don’t yet have a date for our FM broadcasting to commence, we can confirm that it will be at some point this year.

“We would like to thank our listeners for their continued support over the years and look forward to welcoming you along to the next chapter of Buchan Radio’s journey.”

The station is always looking for volunteers to get involved behind the scenes and it will also welcome advertisers, for details call 01779 238009, email mail@bcrfm.com or visit www.buchanradio.com.