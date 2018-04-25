Flower Show’s £100 donations to groups

Stuartfield Flower Show Committee recently gave donations to 11 local organisations.

Cheques for £100 were handed over to Stuartfield Pre-School, Mainly Music, Stuartfield Primary School, Brownies, Guides, Outdoor Bowling Club, Football Fun Day, Pleasure Park, Community Association and Mintlaw Surgery.

Representatives from each organisation were on hand to pick up the cheques.

This year the flower show committee donated £1,100 to the 11 local groups.

Stuartfield Flower Show is held annually in the village hall in August.

This year’s show will take place on Saturday, August 11, and schedules are available in the local shops.