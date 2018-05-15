Flashing lights for notorious A90 junction

New flashing warning lights have been installed either side of the Toll of Birness junction on the A90 in a bid improve safety.

The area around the Toll of Birness is notorious after a spate of accidents there over the years, and Ellon councillor Gillian Owen has been campaigning to make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

As part of the ‘Why Stop at Ellon?’ campaign, Cllr Owen has helped draw attention to the safety aspects at the junction, and recently its focus has been to press for remedial works on verges and the road surface.

Commenting on the flashing lights, Cllr Owen said: “I want to place on record my thanks to Transport Scotland for responding to may requests on remedial issues and for the works that have now been undertaken on the A90 Ellon onwards.

“I am delighted to see further safety measures have been included.

“The campaign has been pressing for street lights around that area, but the Minister said no, therefore it is pleasing to see the additon of flashing warning lights either side of the junction.

“In my view any extra safety measure is to be welomed, while we wait to see the outcome of the full Nestrans report and solutions.”

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped through our Facebook campaign.

“I pledge to continue to make sure we achieve the right outcome and look forward to a positive result from the Nestrans report.”