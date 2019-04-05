Fisheries Minister visits Fish Market

The new UK Fisheries Minister has visited Peterhead Fish Market as part of his first official engagement in Scotland.

Robert Goodwill was welcomed to the Blue Toon by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid on Friday, April 5.

Commenting Mr Goodwill said: “I was delighted to accept David's invitation to make my first ministerial visit to the key fishing port of Peterhead.

“There is clearly a huge opportunity for Scottish fishermen in leaving the CFP and becoming an independent coastal state.

“I have enjoyed talking to both the catching and processing industries here, and I was particularly impressed with the enthusiasm shown for encouraging more young people into the sector.

“I am now looking forward to working closely with the industry to ensure we make the most of ‘the sea of opportunity’ ahead.“

Mr Duguid added: "I was pleased to welcome the minister on his visit to Peterhead – hopefully the first of many.

“He was very impressed by how modern, efficient and large-scale the fish market is.

“We talked to skippers and industry representatives about the opportunities presented by the UK leaving the Common Fisheries Policy and sitting at the table as an independent coastal state.”