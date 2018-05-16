First Super Saturday of the year is a big hit

Fraserburgh’s first Super Saturday of 2018 has been hailed a tremendous success.

Hundreds turned out to support the popular event hosted by Fraserburgh Development Trust in the town centre.

New Super Saturday co-ordinator Alison Noble said her first event under the banner ‘Fraserburgh Celebrates’ had gone really well, saying: “We had a great day. The early rain certainly didn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who turned out to support the event.

“Fortunately the Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band managed to charm the weather and the sun come out.

“It was fantastic to see so many local shops getting into the spirit of things by offering special offers for customers through the day.”

“I would like to say a big-thank you to all the stallholders, entertainers, volunteers and, of course, local folk for coming along to support the first Super Saturday of 2018.

There was an array of stalls for customers to browse and a cake-decorating demonstrations by Cakerella which went down a treat.

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers were joined by Fraserburgh Community Safety Group to demonstrate the use of a defibrilator.

Visitors to the event also got the chance to win an Audi through the Fraserburgh Rotary Club draw and local photographer Fiona McRae of SunshineNShadows presented local woman Lorna Sim with a stunning picture offered as the prize in a draw at her stall.

“As always our tasting gazebo was manned by the Rotary Club and visitors could sample a selection of tempting party-style food,” said Alison.

“All the food was generously donated by Bruce the Butcher, Sottie the Fish Shop, Tesco and Ian McIntosh the Butcher. For our first event of 2018, our Saturday Shack was manned by a team of volunteers including representatives of the 4th Fraserburgh Boys’ Brigade Junior Section and offered a range of activities for the youngsters.”

On the entertainment front, talented local singer Owen Gibson proved popular, with local DJ Martyn Scott keeping the crowds entertained and informed throughout the day.

Alison added: “Our Royal Wedding-themed fancy dress competition was popular with the kids and the winners were presented with a goodie bag by Carolyn Taylor of ASDA.

The next Super Saturday will be on June 9, followed by events on July 14, August 11, September 8 and December 8 from 10am to 3.30pm.