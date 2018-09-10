First Minister hails ‘ground-breaking’ project

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hailed the North-east’s cutting-edge European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, saying it helps maintain Scotland’s reputation for low carbon innovation.

Ms Sturgeon officially opened the windfarm during a visit to Vattenfall’s 93.2MW offshore facility in Aberdeen Bay.

Two of the EOWDC’s 11 turbines have a capacity of 8.8MW and are the most powerful to have been deployed anywhere in the world.

The First Minister joined the Swedish energy group’s CEO and president Magnus Hall, who said the pioneering EOWDC will “turbocharge” the growth of the offshore wind industry.

She said: “I am proud that as part of this ground-breaking project, the world’s most powerful offshore wind turbines are now up and running in Scotland.

“The European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre will maintain Scotland’s reputation for innovation in low carbon and renewable energy development and deployment.

“A single rotation of one of these 8.8MW turbines will generate enough energy to power a home for 24 hours which truly shows the potential of this technology to strengthen Scotland’s renewable energy generating capacity in the future.”

Magnus Hall added: “The innovation we have implemented at the EOWDC – and will continue to demonstrate - will turbocharge the growth of a global, low cost offshore wind industry. And in doing so, do much to secure a fossil fuel free future for us all.

“Vattenfall is in Britain to grow. The success of our wind power investments over the past decade, and the ambition of Scottish and UK governments to transform the energy and transport sectors, gives us confidence in our UK future.

“As we forge new partnerships in heat, e-mobility, retail, power distribution and wind over the next ten-years we will be at the forefront of the UK’s decarbonisation of energy.”

Gunnar Groebler, senior vice-president and head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, said: “We have built this pioneering project in partnership and we especially salute the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland, for their commitment to deploying what is arguably the world’s most innovative wind farm.

“The sheer power and majesty on display at the EOWDC is thanks to the skill, expertise, experience and commitment to safety of Vattenfall’s engineers, specialists and suppliers.”