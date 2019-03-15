First birthday fun at CLAN’s Crimond base

CLAN has celebrated the first anniversary of its newest wellbeing and support centre within the Crimond Medical & Community Hub.

Staff, therapists and volunteers were joined by members of the local community to mark the occasion.

During the past 12 months the centre has supported almost 300 clients, with 1,144 client contacts.

Angie Howarth, CLAN’s area co-ordinator for North Aberdeenshire, said: “The last year has been a tremendous one for CLAN Crimond, with our highly skilled team providing counselling, complementary therapies and specific wellbeing groups for people affected by cancer in the local area.

“The drop-in aspect of our centre has allowed people to drop in without an appointment to speak with our volunteers and access information and resources.

"Thank you to all the local businesses and organisations, including the Crimond Charitable Trust, for their support.”