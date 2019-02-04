First aid training for MSP

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has joined an Ellon-based company to see first-hand how they help teach young children first-aid.

The Dinky Doctors scheme was set up by training firm ABRRAS last year helping to provide first-aid training to children aged 3 to 12 years.

Ms Martin joined the team at Mintlaw Nursery to take part in the training process.

Dinky Doctors is an interactive show that introduces Dr Potty and some of his unwell teddy bear patients who ask youngsters for help while teaching them vital first aid skills.

ABRRAS managing director Mitch Watt and technical director Cheryl Jones first came up with the idea for Dinky Doctors in 2017.

Since then the Dinky Doctors scheme has visited schools and playgroups across Aberdeenshire and even as far as Glasgow.

Commenting after the training session Gillian Martin MSP said: “It was brilliant to join the Cheryl and the firm to see first-hand how the first-aid training is given to youngsters.

“It’s such a brilliant idea and one that can help give these children the vital basic skills If they need to help a sibling, friend or parent.

“Providing this type of education can inspire doctors and nurses of the future too.

“It’s great to be able to get out in the constituency and see the vital work that’s been carried out by North-East businesses.”