Firm gifts Men's Shed members with Christmas cuppa

To celebrate the true spirit of Christmas, this year Scottish Blend tea have teamed up with the Scottish Men's Sheds Association to deliver its members a comforting cup of tea.

Embracing the festive season, Scottish Blend has gifted enough tea for each shed to enjoy over 1,000 cups, alongside a tasty traditional shortbread.

Scottish Blend is pleased to collaborate with SMSA given the importance of the Shed's purpose in maintaining engagement and a sense of community amongst men in Scotland, in what can be a lonely time of year for some.

Jason Schroeder, SMSA Executive Officer said: "The Scottish Men's Sheds Association inspires and supports men to have happier and healthier lives by the creation of Men's Sheds across Scotland.

"When one is in a Shed, surrounded by other purposeful men nothing is better than having a hot cup of tea to warm you up and keep the banter flowing.

"We are delighted to have collaborated with Scottish Blend to be able to supply our Shed Members one of the healthy ingredients for a successful Men's Shed especially as the cold dark days are now with us across Scotland."