Firm charters a route to staff success

A Peterhead accountancy firm is counting the success of nurturing local talent as it continues on a business growth journey.

A graduate at SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers Peterhead office has succeeded in the completion of a globally recognised certification after committing to self-study in his spare time.

Darren Milne, from Stuartfield, is delighted after years of dedicated study to become a qualified accountant, receiving recognition from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The former Mintlaw Academy pupil went on to complete an honours degree in accounting and finance from Robert Gordon University before embarking on the ACCA course.

Darren said: “After I completed my degree and commenced employment I took the ambitious decision to self-study with the support of my employers SBP, to become a chartered certified accountant.

“It has been a long journey which I believe is crucial for my personal and professional growth.”

SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers employs 41 members of staff and six partners throughout the firms four branches in Peterhead, Aberdeen, Banff and Fraserburgh and works with a number of high-profile north-east companies, ranging from sole traders to larger corporate businesses.

Managing partner of SBP, John Hannah, said: “We are extremely proud that Darren has passed his final ACCA exam and is now a qualified chartered certified accountant at SBP.

It takes a lot of dedication and commitment to work full-time while studying to become further qualified.

“It gives us great pleasure seeing our staff continuing with their ambitions to become further educated and experts in their field.

“We believe, it is key to our business to support and nurture local talent as we continue on our growth journey, enabling us to provide a first-class service to our customers.”