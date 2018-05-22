Firm bids a fond farewell to Marlene

Staff at a Hatton-based bakery said farewell to a much-loved colleague last week as she retired after 29 years.

Marlene Milne marked her last day as sales office manager at Murdoch Allan on Friday, May 18.

Marlene started working at the Hatton office on October 1, 1979 when it was owned by Simmers.

She was also at the office when the business changed over to McVities and later to current owners Murdoch Allan.

Marlene initially typed at home to start with before later becoming a wages clerk and then landing the sales office manager role.

She said: “The last 29 years have been just fantastic and retiring was the hardest decision of my life to make.

“I’m very sad and emotional to leave, I’ll miss the day to day challenges - every day I would come in with a plan.

“I’ll also miss the accounting side of the job, I’ll miss everything.

“Everyday I went away with a sense of achivement.”

Marlene added: “The directors Katrina, Paul, Caroline and Murdoch have always been very supportive and they’ll be a huge miss.”

Commenting, director Paul Allan said: “Marlene will be a big miss.

“She has been part of the senior management team here for the last 16 years and has looked after the financial side of the business.

“I praise her professionalism, she has been a huge asset to the company and to me personally.”

Paul added: “I’ll have her on speed dial!”