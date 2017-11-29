Firefighters called to Peterhead Asda

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in a Peterhead shop yesterday.

Crews were called to Peterhead's Asda store at 11.18am.

A spokesperson for the the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances to the single storey building on Longside Road.

“Firefighters used a powerful water jet to extinguish a small fire in a boiler room.

“Crews left the scene at 11.35am after ensuring the area was made safe.”