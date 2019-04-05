Final tractor run raises over £2k

This year’s Sandy Thain Memorial Tractor Road Run raised a total of £2,350.

The money was split between the British Heart Foundation (£1350), Strichen Town Hall project (£650) and Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band (£350).

Pictured are beneficiaries with their cheques and participants who took part in the run.

Since its inception in 2014, the event has managed to raise the staggering sum of £16,877 for various charities.

The annual Sandy Thain Memorial Road Run has been held each October in memory of the Strichen man, who died in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis.

However last year it was decided that this would be the final time the vehicle procession would take place.

Organisers said: “After organising five events, we decided to call a halt to the fundraising and enjoy our retirement.”