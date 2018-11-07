Fifth album release for teen

A popular singer and worship leader from Gardenstown is preparing to release his fifth album.

Matthew James McKay (18) has been releasing albums since he was just 10-years-old, but this will be the first to be produced by himself.

His new Praise and Worship album, ‘No Longer Slaves’ will include both modern and traditional worship, and will feature his brother James Scott (12) on drums and his sister Hannah Louise (16) on backing vocals.

Matthew James will host an album launch night at the Zion Church in Peterhead on Saturday, November 17, from 7pm.

The evening will include songs from the new album and performances from guest singers Ali MacFarlane, a worship leader from Dumfries and James Strange from Northern Ireland, the director of the Voices of Praise Choir.

A live band will perform during the event to lead some congregational worship.

Copies of Matthew James’ new album will be on sale on the night and refreshments will be served at the end of the evening.

The following Saturday (November 24)will see Matthew James play lead electric guitar at Voices of Praise in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

He will accompany the 100-strong choir along with the house band.

Matthew James and his two siblings will then join in on two Sunday services at different churches on Sunday, November 25.