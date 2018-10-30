Family pay tribute to Robert

The family of a man who died as the result of an incident on the B999 near Udny at the weekend have said he was "well-respected" and "loved".

Officers were made aware of the death of 68-year-old Robert Garvock of the Longside area as he assisted in recovering a van from the roadside in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly passed away at the scene. The incident took place approximately 200 metres north of the B999 junction with the unclassified road leading to Meikle Tillyeve, Udny.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Garvock’s family at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and we are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive.

"We have spoken to several people already as part of our enquiries however I would still be keen to speak to the driver of a white Ford Transit van who I believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident on Saturday morning. I would ask that if you see this appeal and recognise yourself as the driver to please get in touch as soon as possible on 101 quoting ref. no. 0547 of October 27."

Mr Garvock’s family said : "Robert was well-respected by his colleagues and loved by his family. We are extremely grateful for all the support that has been shown to us by members of the public at this very sad and difficult time.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss."