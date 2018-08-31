Expansion of North-east neurological care services begins

Building work on the new Sue Ryder Dee View Court officially began this week with the ground breaking ceremony.

The expansion to the care centre will help develop and expand its neurological care services to better meet the needs of people with long-term neurological conditions across Aberdeenshire.

The ground breaking ceremony marked the beginning of the construction work for a state-of-the-art extension providing specialist care to 44 people experiencing life-changing conditions such as motor neurone disease, Huntington’s disease, multiple sclerosis and acquired brain injuries.

Sue Ryder Dee View Court has played a key role in delivering long-term care for people with complex care and support needs since it opened in 2003. It is Scotland’s only purpose-built neurological centre and receives referrals from across Scotland.

Currently the care centre provides facilities for up to 24 residents. The work that has started will expand the centre so it can provide care for up to 44 people, nearly doubling the current occupancy and will still include a hydro therapy suite, Physiotherapy gym, rehabilitation kitchen and recreational therapy department.

Pamela Mackenzie, Sue Ryder director of Neurological Services and Scotland said: “It’s so good to see the work start on expanding Dee View Court. By providing more beds and creating additional supported living apartments; we will be able to provide ongoing support for a larger number of people in the community.

"The apartments are geared towards the rehabilitation of those with neurological conditions who are able to live more independently but still need close access to care. We also currently have two outreach services to help and support people in the local community and aim to expand these services once the centre is complete.”

As part of the ground breaking ceremony a time capsule was also buried under the new extension which will contain items including a letter signed by Her Majesty The Queen when she visited Sue Ryder Dee View Court last year, photographs of current residents and staff, an OS map of Aberdeen and a copy of a newspaper.