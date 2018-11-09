“Exceptional” award for Peterhead pub

A Peterhead pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018.

Cross Keys in Back Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors - the highest award possible.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets”.

Award inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All acceptable toilets are graded from bronze to platinum.

Cross Keys manager Lauren Law said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Award managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at Cross Keys have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”

