A free helpline offering advice, information and support for young people receiving exam results is now open.

Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) exam results helpline will be available until August 15 and is open to all young people and their families seeking careers advice.

It will be open from 8am until 8pm on August 7 and 8 and from 9am until 5pm from August 9 to 15. The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney met some of the qualified careers advisers who are on standby to answer calls.

He said: “Exam results day may be the culmination of months of hard work but it is important to remember that, whatever the outcome, it is only the beginning of the journey to your chosen career.

“If you get the results you hoped for that is excellent but be assured that if you do better than expected, or you just miss out on the grades you need this time round, there are a variety of options available to you.

“The expert careers advisers at Skills Development Scotland are on hand to handle calls from students and their parents to provide information on all of the options and opportunities available.

“I would like to wish everyone receiving their results the very best of luck and urge anyone who is unsure about their next steps to get in touch with the SDS exam helpline.”

SDS director of career information, advice and guidance operations James Russell said: “Our message for young people and their parents and carers as the results arrive is not to panic.

“Everything might seem overwhelming, but our experienced advisers and online services are there to help and have information on all the options and opportunities young people can consider.

“Lots of people don’t take a direct route to their chosen career – and our advisers are there to help you find your own route to get there.”

Joanna Murphy, chair of National Parent Forum of Scotland, said: “Speaking from experience, I know that the Exam Results Helpline offers young people and their parents and carers the chance to talk to someone who is impartial, which helps you to step back and take stock at what can be a stressful time.

“Whether you’ve had unexpected results, or just want to talk over your choices, SDS’s advisers can talk you through the wide range of options available to you.

“A calm conversation takes some of the heat out of the emotion of the day, and reminds young people no matter what results they achieve, there is always a way forward.”