Evie raises over £3k for good causes at fundraiser

A local woman’s recent fundraiser has raised over £3,000 for two good causes.

Evie Davidson held a Stovie Disco at the Ban-Car Hotel on Friday, September 28 and the event raised a total of £3,630.

At the event Evie had all of her hair shaved off by her hairdresser, Leanne Robbie of Beautannics, and money was also raised by a raffle and sponsorships.

Following the fundraiser, Evie decided to split the money equally between Cancer Research UK and Crimond Church.

The donations were presented to Diane Duthie of Cancer Research UK and Ursula Fullerton of Crimond Church on Thursday, November 29.

Speaking to the Buchanie Evie said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everybody for their support and for helping me to raise such a great amount.

“A good friend took cancer and I thought about what I could do to help so I decided to shave my head and raise some money to do my bit.

“I felt a bit nervous before getting my hair shaved but it was alright in the end.”

Commenting on the donation, Ursula said: “On behalf of everyone at Crimond Church I would like to thank Evie for donating an amazing amount to us, it’s great to see her hair is growing back now.

“The money will go towards the upkeep of the church.”

Diane added: “Thank you to Evie for this fantastic donation, it is well appreciated and will go towards finding a cure for cancer.”