Equipment donation at Peterhead Hospital

The League of Friends presented their recent donation at Peterhead Community Hospital on Thursday, May 10.

The group purchased a bladder scanner and trolley, and a DanFlow Meter thanks to their fundraising efforts.

The purchases were also made possible thanks to generous donations from two local sources.

Being able to offer the procedure locally will enhance patient care and improve local service.

The new equipment will also prevent patients in the Buchan area from travelling to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Members of the League of Friends are pictured above presenting the new pieces of equipment to neurologist Thomas Lamb.

Dr Lamb said he was “very grateful” for the group’s help.