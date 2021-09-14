Volunteers in Peterhead urged to join beach-cleaning campaign​​​​​​​

The Great British Beach Clean begins this weekend, and includes a beach clean event at Peterhead Lido. (Photo: Aled Llywelyn)

Organised by the Marine Conservation Society, the Great British Beach Clean takes place from September 17 to 26, and involves teams of volunteers up and down the country cleaning up stretches of the coast.

One of the beach clean events will be this Saturday, at Peterhead Lido, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Volunteers will meet at the Aldi end of the beach and work their way along past the Marina Bay Holiday Park.

Lizzie Prior, Beachwatch Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The Great British Beach Clean is a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference.

"Not only do volunteers help keep the UK’s beaches beautiful and litter-free, they also collect vital data on what’s polluting our environment.

"We’ve used data collected in the past to campaign for carrier bag charges and single-use plastic bans, all of which have led to a reduction in litter on our beaches.

"So why not get outside, join us on a beach clean and make a difference?”

At last year’s Great British Beach Clean, volunteers collected 151,422 litter items, filling 685 bin bags with 3,132kg of rubbish.

PPE litter, including face masks and gloves, was found on nearly per cent of beaches cleaned by the charity’s volunteers across the week.

Plastic and polystyrene pieces were the most common litter items, with an average of 167 pieces found for every 100 metres of beach cleared and surveyed.

Volunteers found an average of 425 items of litter for every 100 metres of beach cleaned.

Zoe Lyons, Marine Conservation Society Ocean Ambassador, said: “As an ocean-lover, I’m so pleased to be supporting the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean.

"The events offer plenty of opportunity to get involved and do something practical to help the state of our seas.”