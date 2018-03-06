Views will help recycling effort

A survey aimed at improving recycling and waste services in Aberdeenshire has now closed.

It ran throughout February, gathering 2,923 responses, which will now feed into future decisions on the approach to recycling and waste.

Six focus groups were also held across the region which allowed residents to give more detailed feedback on the proposals.

Residents gave their views on how Aberdeenshire Council services could be improved to boost the region’s recycling rate - currently 43.5% - and how to send less materials to landfill.

A recent waste analysis showed around 30,000 tonnes of materials could be recycled using existing services are currently sent to landfill at the cost of around £3.5 mllion per year.

Possible changes put to residents to encourage the use of existing recycling services included introducing smaller kerbside landfill bins, less frequent collections of the current landfill bin, or both.

In addition, a new-look service could include opt-in garden waste collections from householders - either made possible by less frequent uplifts of landfill waste or as a paid-for service for those opting in.

A formal public consultation will be then held on that draft strategy to seek residents’ opinions, as well as those of councillors on the council’s six area committees in the autumn.

Head of roads, landscape services and waste management, Philip McKay, said: “We’re grateful to the many people who completed the survey on what is a very important, everyday issue for everyone across the region.”