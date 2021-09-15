Seagull issues in Aberdeenshire coastal town to be tackled at public meeting

Many people in coastal communities have been complaining about problems related to seagulls.

It’s an issue that has plagued many North-east towns, including Fraserburgh and Peterhead, especially around the nesting season when the birds can be particularly aggressive.

The MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast Karen will chair the virtual meeting on Wednesday, September 22, at 7pm, with constituents who have been in contact with her about the issue.

Ms Adam has also reached out to Aberdeenshire and Moray councils, bird and conservation organisations, and a pest control expert to sit on a panel at the public meeting.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, will chair the online public meeting on Wednesday, September 22, at 7pm.

Constituents will get to pre-submit questions to have them addressed by panellists.

Confirmed attendees so far are Gordon Buchanon, Service Manager of Protective Services at Aberdeenshire Council; and Gordon Duguid, of GD Pest Control, an Ellon based company that uses Hawks to control problem birds and whose work can be seen regularly at Pittodrie Football Stadium.

Ms Adam has been vocal in her stance on working to find a positive solution to the ongoing issues, and Aberdeenshire Council has set up a review into how the council deals with the problems associated with seagulls.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who’s contacted me about the seagull issue. It’s something that I know impacts all of Banffshire Buchan Coast, from Buckie to Boddam and across much of the North East coast. I am delighted that off the back of my campaign that Aberdeenshire Council have set up a review into how the council deals with gulls.

“This is without a doubt one of the key issues that’s become apparent since I was first elected in May and I intend to do everything I can to help tackle the issue.

“Whether you are being woken by gull noise, having your doors and windows regularly splattered, property damaged, or have to cope with an aggressive gull protective of its nest, I understand the impact it’s having on so many along the coast.

“Because of this, I have been in touch with an array of interested parties, inviting them to join me during the public meeting so that we can work in collaboration to tackle this issue.”

Ms Adam continued: “No single measure will do much to mitigate the impact gulls are having on the wellbeing and safety of people living on our coastal communities. What we need is a package of measures to address the gull issue – and that is exactly why this meeting is needed. It’s going to be a tough task but I want to do everything I can within my remit so that we get a positive outcome from this.

“This public meeting will allow everyone who has contacted me the opportunity to voice their thoughts.”

Constituents who would like to attend should email [email protected] as soon as possible so that invitations to participate can be sent out.

Ms Adam concluded: “What I am seeking is a collaboration between all relevant parties so we can achieve something tangible, especially into next year and beyond.