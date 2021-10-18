Green Flag Award recognition for Aden Country Park's quality open spaces

Aden Country Park has been awarded a Green Flag. (Photo ©Bill Harrison cc-by-sa/2.0)

The accolade acknowledges quality green open spaces across the country that help to boost our nation's health and wellbeing.

The international Green Flag Award is administered in Scotland by Keep Scotland Beautiful and acts as a benchmark for recreational outdoor space.

The award celebrates well maintained parks and greenspaces and supports the opportunities that they provide to enable exercise, improve mental wellbeing and provide safe areas for play – something that has been particularly important to everyone over the last 18 months. Over 2,000 parks across the world have achieved the award this year.

Barry Fisher, Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of Scotland’s award-winning parks.

"Receiving this prestigious international benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“Every single one of these parks provides an invaluable service to the local communities that it serves – from creating a safe space to play, to think, to work out .

“Spending time in nature can be good for people’s health and wellbeing, and merely living in a greener neighbourhood can be good for health.