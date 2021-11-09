Current arrangements at Aberdeenshire Council household recycling centres

A booking system remains in place at household recycling centres in Aberdeenshire.

Drivers of cars and mobility adapted vehicles (for example, any vehicle that has been adapted to suit the needs of individuals with disabilities) now have unlimited access to the sites, but are still be required to book a slot

The number of visits permitted for domestic-style pick-ups is now unlimited, unless you are using a trailer.

The maximum size of admissible trailers is now 10 feet (three metres).

Car-derived van and trailer combinations are now be permitted at all household recycling centres.