Aberdeenshire's bathing waters among the best

Peterhead Lido has some of the best bathing waters in the country.

Of the 17 designated bathing waters in Aberdeenshire tested by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, all passed.

Seven – including Peterhead Lido – were rated as ‘excellent’.

Nine – including the beach at Cruden Bay – were rated as ‘good’.

The lowest rating in the area was given to Stonehaven, which was rated as ‘sufficient’.

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA’s chief executive, said: “Improving Scotland’s water environment is a key priority for SEPA, and that includes the bathing waters so many of us enjoy.

“We’ll continue to work with our partners to raise or maintain the state of bathing waters throughout Scotland.”

Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi McAllan added: “Scotland's bathing waters are so important to our environment and to people's health and well-being, and it is great to see hard work and investment delivering results.”

The sandy Peterhead Lido beach boasts open views across the bay and the marina.

The location of Peterhead Lido beach – popular fir windsurfing and sailing – is unusual in that it forms the shoreline of a boating marina, which is itself situated within the outer harbour of the town.