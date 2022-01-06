Aberdeenshire's bathing waters among the best
Aberdeenshire has some of the country’s best bathing waters – contributing to Scotland’s highest quality ratings since 2015 when tighter standards first came into force.
Of the 17 designated bathing waters in Aberdeenshire tested by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, all passed.
Seven – including Peterhead Lido – were rated as ‘excellent’.
Nine – including the beach at Cruden Bay – were rated as ‘good’.
The lowest rating in the area was given to Stonehaven, which was rated as ‘sufficient’.
Terry A’Hearn, SEPA’s chief executive, said: “Improving Scotland’s water environment is a key priority for SEPA, and that includes the bathing waters so many of us enjoy.
“We’ll continue to work with our partners to raise or maintain the state of bathing waters throughout Scotland.”
Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi McAllan added: “Scotland's bathing waters are so important to our environment and to people's health and well-being, and it is great to see hard work and investment delivering results.”
The sandy Peterhead Lido beach boasts open views across the bay and the marina.
The location of Peterhead Lido beach – popular fir windsurfing and sailing – is unusual in that it forms the shoreline of a boating marina, which is itself situated within the outer harbour of the town.
The golden sandy beach at Cruden Bay stretches for around two miles, and is popular with swimmers and watersports enthusiasts.