Aberdeenshire woodlands recognised at the Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2021

A number of woodlands in Aberdeenshire were recognised in the Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2021.

Elaine Booth and Peter Robertson, of Ednie Farms, were recognised in the Farm Woodlands category of the awards.

The category was won by another Aberdeenshire farm duo – Wendy Seel and Anne Taylor, of North Tillydaff, Midmar; while a young people award in the same category went to James and Nikki Yoxall, of Howemill, Huntly.