Aberdeenshire woodlands recognised at the Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2021
The owners of a farm at St Fergus have been highly commended in the Scotland’s Finest Woods Awards 2021.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 6:10 am
Friday, 17th September 2021, 8:51 am
Elaine Booth and Peter Robertson, of Ednie Farms, were recognised in the Farm Woodlands category of the awards.
The category was won by another Aberdeenshire farm duo – Wendy Seel and Anne Taylor, of North Tillydaff, Midmar; while a young people award in the same category went to James and Nikki Yoxall, of Howemill, Huntly.
Aylsa Leslie, of Auchintender, near Huntly, was the winner in the Single Stand of trees, Compartment or Small Wood category, while William Urquhart, of Craigston Castle, Turriff, was highly commended. Aylsa was also highly commended in the Climate Change Champion Award.