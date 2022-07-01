A90 roadworks will see carriageway closures

Roadworks are set to commence on the A90

The £600,000 improvements will address defects in the surface located on the A90 north of Howe o’Buchan Roundabout, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is expected to get underway on Friday 1 July at 7.30pm and is programmed to take place over one weekend. Works will take place consecutively where possible. The road will be open during the day on Monday 4 July and will reclose at 7.30pm for an additional night of works. All works due to be completed by 6.30am on Tuesday 5 July, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the A90 will be closed between Howe o’Buchan Roundabout to Waterside Junction. Motorists will be diverted from the A90 onto the A950, then along to Windmill Road, the A982 North Road, then back on to the A90.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £600,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements the A90. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.