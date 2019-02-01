Encouraging response to ‘Isobel’s Just Sing’ group

A well-known Blue Toon singer has had an encouraging response to the establishment of a new singing group.

Isobel Jamieson, who retired from public singing a few years ago, was keen to set up a ‘Just Sing’ group for those over the age of 50 who may feel isolated or want to get out of the house.

Following an article in the Buchanie a couple of weeks ago to gauge interest in the idea, she was delighted with the response from folk in and around Peterhead, who are keen to take part.

The group will be held at Peterhead Football Club once a month, starting on Monday, February 11.

It will run from 2.30pm to 4pm and anyone over the age of 50 who enjoys a sing-song, sings in the bath, sings while driving their car, or just likes to hum along to a tune, is invited to go along.

PFC has kindly offered free use of the bar area of the club on Balmoor Terrace for the group and there is plenty of on-site parking for those who are less mobile.

A charge of £1 will be made for those attending to cover the cost of tea/coffee and biscuits. Please bring your own cups!

Isobel said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re tone deaf or think you can’t sing, it’s just about getting out of the house and having a get-together and a sing and a laugh.

“I’ve been delighted with the response so hopefully there will be a good turnout on the 11th and we can take things from there.”