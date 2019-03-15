Eggstravaganza set for Aden Country Park

Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) is inviting locals along to the charity’s second Easter Eggstravaganza next month.

Tickets to the Easter Eggstravaganza at Aden Country Park on April 21 are now on sale at Eventbrite.

Leona Findlay, development officer at BDP explained: “We held our first Easter Eggstravaganza last year and were overwhelmed by the response. Thousands of people turned up to the event.

“We have decided to limit the number of tickets being sold this year and will be offering two Easter egg hunt sessions on the day – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

“Each session will be limited to an hour-and-a-half however visitors to the park can stay for the whole day to enjoy the other attractions on offer throughout the day.”

As well as hunting for beautiful coloured wooden and plastic eggs, visitors can also enjoy miniature train rides, inflatable fun, food and drinks vendors and more.

Leona continued: “We’ve made some changes to this year’s event including the location of the Easter egg hunt which will be down by the Arboretum which looks beautiful in the Spring.

WWe are also limiting the number of eggs the children can find to one egg per child so that everyone can find an egg and enjoy the hunt.”

“And we will be challenging fitness fanatics to try and hold onto the hang man challenge bar for two minutes in a bid to try and win a cash prize.”

Children’s tickets are £2 each plus a booking fee and are only available from Eventbrite. Easter egg hunt sessions are from 11am till 12.30pm or 1.30pm till 3pm although the attractions will be on all day. For more information visit the Aden Country Park facebook page.