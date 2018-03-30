'Eggcellent' Easter surprise for local youngsters

Easter eggs will be distributed to children who might otherwise go without to enjoy an 'eggstra' special Easter surprise thanks to a number of local businesses.

Inspired by a piece on STV News covering child poverty in Peterhead, local businessman Phil Rennie decided to do something about it.

The piece highlighted the pockets of real deprivation in the town, how much it can affect the lives of young people, and Modo’s commitment to support the affected individuals.

Phil Rennie, Managing Director of Tekserv, said: “Being busy at work/life can often blinker you, that's why this past weekend we went out and got some funny looks by purchasing all these Easter eggs. We have reached out to multiple local businesses who are kindly contributing towards our Easter egg donation.”

In total 18 businesses contributed nearly 250 eggs.

The eggs will be distributed by Modo, the Family Centre, Compass Point, Children and Family Service and Buchan Development Partnership.

Martin Danziger, Creative Director of Modo added: “This is an amazing act of kindness from local businesses. While it is troubling that in this day and age there are young people who have to go without, it is heart-warming that there are people in our community who care and go out of their way to do their bit.”

The businesses that have contributed are AJS Contract Cars, Eastfield Garage, Allan Stuart Builders, Baxter Design Architects, Bennie Motors, Construction Legal Services Limited, Craig Seivwright Electrical, Direct Waste Management, DW Consulting, Findlay Flooring, Indigo Technologies, John Willox Kitchens, Mandy Smith Mortgages, Santander Peterhead, SBP Accountants, Seafood Technology, Shimmer & Shine, Tekserv, VT Wealth Management, and WP Welding Services.