Edyn named Bonniest Baby

The 2018 Scottish Week Baby Show was held at the Palace Hotel on Wednesday, July 25, and proved to be as popular as ever.

The judges had an extremely tough job choosing the winners from all of the cute entrants.

15-18 months category winner Amelie Brown

However after much deliberation the winners were as follows:

Age 3-6 months - 1 Malia Beau Buchan, 2 Harleigh Craighead, 3 Kai Stewart, 3 Amelia Swlas.

Age 6-9 months - 1 Alexa Bow, 2 Carter Kairney, 3 Paige Ironside, 3 Jaiden Noble, 3 Isabella Cooper.

Age 9-12 months - 1 Edyn Hepburn, 2 Blair Murray, 3 Luke Gardiner, 3 McKenna Buchan, 3 Tilly May Taylor.

Malia Beau Buchan won the 3-6 months category

Trendy Baby was awarded to Carter Kairney, Bright Eyes was given to Charlotte Fuller, and Luke Gardiner won Bonny Smile.

This year there was only one entrant in the Twins Plus category, with medals given to Rory and Evie Gatt.

The second round of results were as follows:

Age 12-15 months - 1 Sofia Anderson, 2 Avery Duncan, 3 Cerys Robertson, 3 Lydia Bruce.

Age 15-18 months - 1 Amelie Brown, 2 Chloe Clark, 3 Baillie Jernslett.

Steven James Nicol won Bright Eyes, Trendy Baby was awarded to Macey Grant, and Buddy McKenzie Leal won Bonniest Smile.

All of the overall category winners stayed back at the end for the judges to decide who would win the coveted Bonniest Baby 2018.

The award was given to Edyn Hepburn.