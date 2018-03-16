Views sought on pilot scheme running at Buchanhaven School

Grampian Autistic Society is currently hosting a Peterhead Youth Group for young people aged 13 to 18 with Asperger Syndrome or High Functioning Autism.

The pilot scheme is being run in Buchanhaven School every Monday in March from 5pm to 8pm.

The society is currently looking for feedback which might help make this a valuable and enjoyable experience for everyone and those who feel they would benefit from the group are being invited to go along and meet with the team, ask any questions and let them know how much a group like this is needed.

For more information, please call 01224 277900 or via email at pearl.begbie@grampianautisticsociety.co.uk