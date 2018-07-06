Trainee of the Year award for Frazer

A former Scottish Maritime Academy student has been awarded the Peterhead Port Authority Trainee Deckhand of the Year 2018 trophy.

Frazer Smart, 24, from Turriff was given the award earlier this week.

The twelve week programme, designed for new entrants into both commercial seafishing and the merchant fleet, runs three times during the academic year and Frazer was selected by lecturers as the best overall student.

John Forman, Peterhead Port Authority Harbourmaster, presented the award to Frazer at the Academy.

Frazer said: “I joined the Trainee Deckhand course following several years within the engineering industry and a short stint as a joiner.

“I’d thought about a career at sea years ago and I heard about this course from lots of guys who had been through it and managed to get good jobs afterwards.

“So I applied and put in a lot of effort and I’m really chuffed to get Trainee of the Year - I have to give a lot of credit to my lecturers who have been brilliant.”

On completing the programme Frazer was offered employment with Sentinel Marine and he has just returned from his first trip out to sea as a deckhand on a standby and supply vessel.

He added: “I am eager to learn and plan to go all the way aiming for Officer of the Watch.

“If you put the effort in and you are keen then anything can happen.”

Commenting Linda Hope, Centre Manager, said: “This is a well-deserved award for Frazer.

“Thanks must go to Peterhead Port Authority who is an invaluable supporter of this course.

“The continued sponsorship provided by them enables us to run this programme with added value elements including the provision of mandatory safety certificates.

“On completion the trainees have all the necessary qualifications to work at sea in fishing and the majority required for the standby and supply sector.”