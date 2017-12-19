Team take a trip down memory lane

The latest Peterhead Academy Young Enterprise team have found success with their memory stimulating products.

Forget-Me-Knot created a memory game and colouring book as part of the Young Enterprise programme and sales of their products has reached over £1,000.

The pupils set-up and run their own company through the year with support from local businesses and Young Enterprise Scotland staff.

The Peterhead team’s memory games have received endorsement from Alzheimers Scotland.

The games are made up of large cards featuring pictures of famous sights from either Peterhead or Aberdeen, and the photos were provided by the school’s Photography Club.

Meanwhile the colouring book is full of drawings from the Peterhead area created by team member Shelley Buchan.

Team member Nikole Maliawskaja said: “We wanted to make a board game that included social responsibility and would help the local community.”

Forget-Me-Knot have been working on their project since returning to school after the summer, and have already had two successful sales events at Marischal College and Belmont Street, both in Aberdeen.

The team won the Mystery Shopper prize at the Marischal College sale for providing excellent customer service.

The team plan to visit care homes and local schools early next year in a bid to promote their products.

The games are £10 and the colouring books are £4, to place an order contact the school.