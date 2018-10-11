Students rewarded at college ceremony

More than 100 students received their certificates of congratulations supported by friends and family at the North East College Fraserburgh graduation held at the Broch campus on Saturday, October 6.

Chair of the North East Scotland College regional board, Ken Milroy, who welcomed graduates, said: “Since its inception 24 years ago, the Fraserburgh ceremony has been a very important date in the college diary and will continue to be so.

“It’s a day which is primarily a celebration of endeavour, achievement and success, but it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to the many partners, families and friends who have supported our students throughout the duration of their studies.

“Over the years we have seen thousands of students collect their certificates of congratulations and the Board of Management are still as touched and honoured to be part of this day as they were at its inception.”

Liz McIntyre, principal and chief executive, North East College Scotland, said: “Graduations are a celebration of achievement and mark the beginning of the next chapter.

“They are as important for families and friends as they are for the students and a proud day for college staff.”

This year the College Board of Management decided to present the annual award of Fellowship to John Wallace, former chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority.

The Fellowship award is designed to acknowledge individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to education and training, who have been involved in significant collaboration with the College or who have contributed to the economic growth and success of the region.

A number of students were be awarded individual prizes by Score Group plc, presented by Bill Urquhart, and the Rotary Club of Fraserburgh. Ann Bell, current member and former chair of the club, presented the Rotary Endeavour Award.