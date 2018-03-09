Schools join forces for J Rock Challenge

For the first time in the Aberdeen leg of the Junior Rock Challenge Events, two schools in the Peterhead area have combined to submit a joint entry.

Junior Rock Challenge (J Rock) is a health-promoting educational performing arts competition involving schools from across the country.

For the latest competition, Longhaven School and Burnhaven School have worked collaboratively as two small schools together to create a dance, design and drama performance for the event, which will be held on Friday, March 23 at the BHGE Arena in Aberdeen.

Commenting on the collaboration, principal teacher at Longhaven School, Claire Smith, said: “Both schools are delighted to be provided with the opportunity to take part in the J Rock event together this year.

“The communities have come together to support the event which we are extremely grateful for.

“The pupils have worked hard on their performance and are looking forward to the event day.”

Claire says the entry would not have been possible without fundraising and the support of a number of local companies and the general public.

The schools managed to raise more than £600 at a quiz night which then followed with a generous grant of £500 funded by the ‘NorthConnect Legacy Fund’ administered by Foundation Scotland.

Northconnect is planning a renewable energy link between Longhaven and Norway in the near future.

Longhaven School has also established links with NorthConnect to help them learn more about renewable energy on their doorstep.

The schools would also like to thank the following for their support:

P&J Johnstone Peterhead Ltd, Central Taxis, Peterhead, Stephanie Morgan MUA, Susan’s Beauty Room, Websters Pharmacy, Symposium Coffee House, Alison Cooper Dressmaker, SoloStyle Dance Classes and Morrisons Supermarket Peterhead for their valued support and contributions towards their performance.

Tickets for the J Rock performance can be purchased online for the Friday night event.