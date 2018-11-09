School earns ‘good’ ratings

The findings of an education inspection into a North-east primary school will be debated by councillors on Tuesday.

A team from Education Scotland visited Pitfour School in Mintlaw back in May.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will be told that the school earned ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ ratings under key quality indicators.

In terms of raising attainment and achievement, the school was given a ‘good’ evaluation rating, while self-evaluation for self-improvement was deemed ‘satisfatory’.

The inspection also evaluated key aspects of the work of the nursery class, rating both the self-evaluation for self-improvement and securing children’s progress as ‘satisfactory’.

In a report to councillors, education director Laurence Findlay says among the key strengths highlighted by inspectors were staff working well together as a team, sharing practice and supporting each other to improve learning, teaching and assessment, and to raise children’s attainment and achievement.

Children are well supported to learn, and have a wide range of opportunities provided by the school to develop their wider achievements.

The area committee will hear that inspectors now want headteacher Gwen Coull to develop a clear strategic direction for the school underpinned by self-evaluation to ensure it is continuously improving.

Pitfour School in Mintlaw.

