Pupils show off their skills

Pupils from Clerkhill School in Peterhead along with students from Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, put their engineering skills to the test recently. The pupils were taking part in the finals of an event in Glasgow organised to encourage more young people into Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths (STEM) related careers.

Organised by the Young Engineers and Science Clubs Scotland (YESC), a project of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry, more than 300 young people from 50 schools across the length and breadth of Scotland descended on Glasgow Science Centre for the annual Celebration of STEM event on June 8.

This exciting event, a competition for primary and secondary schools, was one of a number of challenges taking place throughout the day. It saw kits distributed to schools throughout Scotland and teams tasked with designing and building a pump and pipeline that can transfer water without wasting a drop.

The final was won by Sgoil Dhalabroig primary school and Robert Gordon’s College secondary school.

The YESC programme marks its 30th anniversary this year and Dr Claire Motion, senior systems engineer at Leonardo, and former YESC member, was the guest speaker at this year’s Celebration.

Claire shared her experience and career path to-date and explain the vital role the YESC programme played in her journey to success.

Wave was one of 22 industry partners that attended the event in Glasgow to inform young people on the wide range of careers open to those with a background in STEM.

Tony March, public sector manager from Wave, said: “Congratulations to the pupils from Clerkhill Primary and Robert Gordon’s College on undertaking our water related STEM challenge.

!This event has been a great opportunity to show these talented young people the wide variety of careers open to those with STEM qualifications and get them excited about their future job prospects.

“We’re proud to have supported this challenge and to highlight not only the difficulties faced by water suppliers in keeping water flowing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but also to inspire the next generation of STEM recruits, highlighting the variety of careers open to those with STEM qualifications,” added Mr March.