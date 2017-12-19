Pupils record Xmas CD

Pupils at Dales Park School became recording stars recently as they recorded their first Christmas CD.

Recording engineer Chris from ‘My School CD’ brought their professional studio recording equipment to the school on Wednesday, November 15, and recorded the morning and afternoon nursery, all the classes, choir, vocal group and a staff song throughout the day.

Pupils received a certificate to commemorate their achievement.

Leading up to the recording day, a whole school competition was run where pupils were given the opportunity to design the front cover.

After much deliberation, Kayla Davidson in Primary 4/5 A7 was chosen as the winner.

Due to the incredible support from parents and staff, CD orders have soared and the school will receive a free Zebra Drum set in January.