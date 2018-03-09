Pupils present charities with YPI donations

Peterhead Academy’s S5 pupils have presented six causes with money raised through the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

As part of the S5 PSE programme, pupils worked in teams to research charities and social issues.

After choosing one to represent they each prepared a presentation with the winning team receiving a larger donation for their chosen cause.

This year the winning charity was the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and it received a £3,000 donation.

The remaining five charities each received £200, they were SANDS, Charlie House, Peterhead RNLI, North East Eating Disorders Support (NEEDS) and The Archie Foundation.

The donations were presented on Tuesday, February 20.