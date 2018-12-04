Pupils praised for ‘first class’ YPI work

A group of Peterhead Academy S5 pupils have been praised for their Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) work.

As part of the programme S5 pupils work in teams to research charities and social issues.

Lewis Brown, Nathan Strachan, Ross Hendry and Kieran Campbell chose the Fishermen’s Mission as their charity and have been working closely with Peterhead superintendent Steve Murray for the last two months.

Explaining why they decided to choose the Fishermen’s Mission Lewis said: “Everyone in the town has a connection to the fishing industry or have family members working out at sea.”

This year the Fishermen’s Mission is running a national fundraising project with 100 ceramic fish being painted by artists, celebrities and community groups across the country.

The completed pieces will either be sponsored or auctioned off to raise money for the charity.

The Peterhead Academy YPI group received a fish to design as part of their project.

After the YPI programme is complete, the group’s fish will go on display at the Peterhead Mission Centre as a lasting memorial.

The pupils also gathered and decorated a number of stones that will sit alongside the fish.

The group said that the stones will mark vessels lost at sea.

Steve said: “I have been very impressed with the group’s enthusiasm for the project and the work that they have produced is first class.

Lewis added: “We have enjoyed working with Steve.

“We have also liked doing something creative like this as we aren’t usually into that kind of thing.

“We have been using our study classes to work on the project.

“We will donate money from the YPI project the support the Fishermen’s Mission in Peterhead, allowing them to continue their valuable work with providing financial, pastoral and spiritual care to fishermen and their families.”

The group are currently working on their presentation for the final event that will be held this Friday (December 7).

They will go up against their fellow S5 pupils in a bid to win a top prize of £3,000 for their chosen charity.