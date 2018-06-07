Pupils install dog mess bags

Pupils at Boddam School have created their own dog poo bag dispensers in a bid to help clean up the village.

The pupils made the dispensers out of old plastic bottles, and they are encouraging members of the public to help themselves to bags and even fill them up if they are empty.

The school’s Eco Group has installed dog poo bag dispensers around the school, and they hope to place more around the village in the future.

This has been an initiative the Eco Pupil Voice Group has launched in response to the frequency of dog mess on pavements around the village in general, and the school in particular.

Speaking to the Buchanie, pupils at the school said that on a recent walk around the village they counted 13 separate piles of dog mess on the pavements.

They urge dog walkers to use the dispensers, especially if they find themselves out on a walk with their pets but without their own dog poo bags.

To date, four groups of pupils have created three dispensers each and they placed five bags in every one.

The pupils brought in their own bottles from home to turn into the new dispensers.

School teacher Alison Campbell said: “We have placed the dispensers close the school at the moment but if they are used and are found to be successful we will create more and place them around the village.”

The school has received help and support for this initiative from Boddam Community Council.