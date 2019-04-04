Pupils hand over YPI donations

S5 pupils at Peterhead Academy have presented over £6,000 to a number of local charities as part of the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative.

The YPI programme sees schools across Scotland take part in a unique programme of teamwork, research and competition, with a £3,000 grant on offer to the winning team’s chosen cause.

Pupils from Buchan House present their donation to Peterhead Foodbank

A presentation ceremony was held at the school on Friday, March 29 and representatives of the chosen charities were invited along too.

The winning team chose to raise money for Benaiah Teen Challenge and thanks to their fundraising efforts and the grant prize, a total of £3,462.47 was presented.

Julie Innes and Hazel Duthie accepted the money on behalf of the cause.

They said: “We are really thankful for their help and for thinking about Benaiah.

Slains House pupils present their donation to North East Rider Volunteers

“The girls have been up to see us three times and they have given encouragement to the residents, they are delighted that the girls took time out to come and see them and they are grateful that they chose to raise money for Benaiah.

“The amount raised is amazing, we will put it towards refurbishment work at the building.”

The winning team said they were “shocked” to win but added that they were glad that their hard work paid off.

Meanwhile Grange House raised £674.59 for Age Peterhead.

Grange House presented over �600 to Age Peterhead

Buchan House raised £274 for Peterhead Foodbank.

Marshall House raised £1,089.05 for FOP Friends.

Arbuthnot House raised £249 for Turning Point.

Finally Slains House raised £430 for North East Rider Volunteers (NERV) blood bikes.

Speaking to the Buchanie guidance teacher and lead of the YPI programme at Peterhead Academy Jacqueline McNeil said: “I am very proud of all of the participants in this year’s programme.

“The work that they have done is just a taster of the amazing young people that we have at Peterhead Academy and this helps to showcase their efforts.”