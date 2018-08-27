Project to help pupils reach their goals

A new unique partnership project has been launched to offer different educational opportunities for Peterhead Academy pupils.

Starting over the 2018-19 school session, the PeterDeen programme will see 18 S3 pupils take part in a different curriculum, including coaching sessions and taking vocational qualifications, all while also completing core subjects in school.

Led by Aberdeenshire Council, the PeterDeen scholarship has been developed in partnership with Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Peterhead Football Club and Score Group plc.

The project aims to deliver a curriculum through which students will be encouraged to celebrate their own achievements and develop as independent, responsible and creative young people with a lifelong interest in learning and self-development.

To achieve this, participating pupils will undertake a series of practical, accredited courses that will cross the field of school, sport and business.

Commenting, Peterhead Academy head teacher, Shona Sellers, said: “We identified a number of youngsters who weren’t making the progress that they are capable of.

“For too long we have been trying to fit a square peg in a round hole and we needed to to find a way for our pupils to learn in new ways.

“Many of the youngsters lacked confidence but now they can comfortably cover problem solving, literacy, numeracy and team work - this is a great opportunity for them.

Managing Director of Score Group, Conrad Ritchie, added: “This is something we have looked to get involved with for a while now. It will create a positive destination for youngsters and we are really excited to be involved.

“I feel that as an employer, if we install a positive work ethic in them now, they will be aware of the opportunites available for them in the future.”

The PeterDeen programme was officially launched at Balmoor Stadium on Monday, August 27 by Provost of Aberdeenshire, Bill Howatson.

He said: “There are always cases where one size does not fit all, and education is no different. This project will help us pilot a new way of supporting them.”