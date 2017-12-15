Peterhead nursery praised following inspection

Inspectors have praised the quality of care and support provided to children by staff at a Peterhead nursery.

A review of Peterhead Central School nursery also commended staff for the warm and welcoming environment encountered by children and parents.

The Care Inspectorate found the quality of care and support, quality of staffing and the quality of management and leadership as “very good” and the quality of environment was “good.”

The unannounced inspection took place on Monday, October 9.

The report said: “Staff skills and experience were evident in the high quality interaction and responsive support; helping children to benefit from their nursery experience.

Staff at the nursery were very focused on what children were doing and extended their interests.

Thinking and talking floor books, a method of involving children in their learning, had been used very well to reflect children’s thinking choices, ideas and evaluations.”

Commenting, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “I am delighted for the parents, children, teachers and staff at Peterhead Central School nursery following this good inspection.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that the inspectors noted the modern teaching methods being used.

“I very much hope this inspection encourages the nursery to continue to go from strength to strength.”