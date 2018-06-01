Peterhead Academy improvements approved

A programme of enhancements to Peterhead Academy has been approved.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee agreed the works during private session at its meeting in Peterhead on Tuesday, May 29.

The maintenance works will involve roof repairs; general improvements; drainage works; electrical repairs and ceiling upgrades and is due to take place over the summer holidays to minimise disruption.

Buchan Area Committee chair Cllr Norman Smith said: “These works will allow the council to keep Peterhead Academy operating until the new campus is ready to open in a few years’ time.

“I’d like to stress that what was agreed at the meeting will not affect the timeline for creation of the new campus.”

Councillors agreed to include £71million for a new community campus in its capital plan for 2023 – 2028 when the budget was approved in February.