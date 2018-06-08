Outstanding Peterhead student honoured at NESCol awards ceremony

A student from Peterhead has been presented with an award at a formal ceremony held recently at North East Scotland College.

Justin Youngson (16), who has been studying Introduction to Construction Crafts SCQF Level 4 at the College, received a Student Achievement Award for demonstrating outstanding commitment and dedication throughout his course.

Since Justin joined College straight from school, lecturers have noted that his self-awareness and maturity have grown despite his young age. His timekeeping is excellent, he participates well in class and his work is of a very high standard.

He takes a very keen interest in all his subjects and is a pleasant, well behaved student who is helpful towards staff and to his peers in his role as class rep. In addition to all of this, Justin supports his mum, a wheelchair user who is also a full-time college student, in her day-to-day routines at college and is often seen on site during his study days to give her a helping hand.

The Student Excellence Awards ceremony saw twenty-one students from across the College presented with awards byRick Macleod, Client Manager Scotland from ceremony sponsor Ede & Ravenscroft; Graham and Christian Mills; Michael Head and Dennis Scott from Aberdeen History Society and Colin McAllister, Trustee of Grampian Motor Training Trust (GMTT).